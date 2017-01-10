10 January 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Fire, Rescue Course Starts at Police Training School

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Emmanuel K. Gasana, yesterday, officiated at the start of a two-month Fire and Rescue Basic course that will see 100 participants from different security organs acquire skills in fire chemistry and emergency evacuation.

The course, to be conducted in two phases, is being conducted at Police Training School (PTS) Gashari in Rwamagana District.

The Police chief hailed the partnership between Rwanda National Police (RNP) and its stakeholders adding that the course is "highly demanding" and should be taken "seriously."

"This is going to be a highly demanding course that will require your full commitment and hard work. We expect you to have all the required skills to deal with any form of fire incidents," IGP Gasana said.

"Utilise this opportunity to acquire the knowledge and skills from the trainers. The best way to reap much knowledge is to fully interact with the trainers at all times."

The course is organised by RNP in partnership with Workforce Development Authority (WDA) under the existing memorandum of understanding between the two institutions, that mainly focuses on capacity building.

IGP Gasana noted that the training is in line with RNP's capacity building programme that aims at equipping officers with advanced skills in dealing with any incident that may affect lives and properties of people living in Rwanda.

The course will introduce participants to fire chemistry, blueprints, emergency evacuation, knowledge on aircraft construction, fire incidents command and control center, first aid and fire investigations among others.

The Director-General of WDA, Jerome Gasana, who also attended the official launch of the course, said: We are committed to enhance our partnership with RNP and take it to another level; such trainings shouldn't be ad hoc but rather long term."

"These trainings are in line with supporting the government programme of creating 200, 000 off-firm jobs," he added.

The course instructors are from Mugold International.

