Angola: Rains Leave Over Thousand Houses Flooded

Luanda — The heavy rains that hit last week some areas of Luanda province left more than 1,800 homes flooded in the municipality of Viana.

Angop learned that of the above number, 1,200 houses in Km 12A area, 540 in Km9A, 20 in Mulenvos and 40 near the ravines of Boa Fé neighbourhood, some of which even collapsed.

The information was released by the local director of Community Services, Fernando Binge, who added that the rains caused damage estimated at Akz 320 million, but there were no records of human losses.

Viana municipality is one of the country's most populated, with about two million inhabitants, and also hosts Angola's major industrial estate.