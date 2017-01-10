9 January 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Culture Minister Hails Organization of Regional Museum

Cabinda — The Minister of Culture, Carolina Cerqueira, Sunday said that she is happy with the level of organization and interest of the provincial government authorities in conserving, preserving, enhancing and modernization of Cabinda Regional Museum.

The Cabinet official who was speaking at the end of the visit to the Cabinda Regional Museum, during the celebrations of January 8, National Culture Day, praised the investments that resulted in the expansion, conservation and modernization of the infrastructure.

Carolina Cerqueira was impressed with the organization of the exhibitions, highlighting the traditional culture such as habits, customs and tradition of the traditional life of Cabinda linked to the potential of the richness and diversity of Maiombe forest.

The minister stressed the need to draft an ambitious program of training and qualification of staffs, including the Cabinda library agents.

