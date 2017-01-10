10 January 2017

Zimbabwe: Service Station Faces Closure

By Nyemudzai Kakore

A Total service station along Simon Mazorodze Road in Harare faces closure if it fails to comply with a directive from the City of Harare that it should refurbish the drainage system within its vicinity.

This follows the flooding that saw residents losing property worth thousands of dollars.

Acting town clerk Mrs Josephine Ncube said the drainage should be refurbished within two weeks, to ensure Mbare residents do not continue to lose property due to flooding.

Speaking during a tour of Mbare residential area, Mrs Ncube said residents along Mbirimi and Dumbuchena streets said flooding woes will persist if the drainage system is not refurbished.

"We have advised Total Service Station to make sure that the draining system is put in place," she said.

"We are going to give them a time frame, and we will consider closing the garage if they do not comply.

"The engineers have engaged them and have told them what needs to be done. In my own view, the correction of the drainage system should not take more than two weeks."

The directive comes barely a few days following reports that a section of the Mbare Sunshine Bazaar Mall might be demolished to improve the drainage system, which had caused the blockage of some drainage pipes.

Mrs Ncube said the city had set up a special task force in the department of Works to look at all construction taking place, to ensure that drainage pipes are not interfered with.

