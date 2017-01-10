Rwanda: Bond Market Rakes in Rwf11.9 Million Turnover

The bond market recorded a total turnover of over Rwf11.9 million from Rwf11.5 million worth of bonds traded at between Rwf104.1 and Rwf104.2 in two deals.

According to the Rwanda Stock Market (RSE) daily report for Monday, the FXD4/2014/7-year bond due for redemption on 19/11/2021 traded 5.5 million worth of bonds at Rwf104.2, up from Rwf100.23, realising Rwf5.7 million. The five-year FXD 3/2016/ bond recorded Rwf6 million worth of bonds at Rwf104.1, a slight drop from Rwf104.2 previously, and raked in over Rwf6.2 million. The bond is redeemable on 20/08/2021.

Meanwhile, Bank of Kigali recorded a total turnover of Rwf273,600 from 1,200 shares traded in three deals at Rwf228, unchanged from Friday's closing price.

The Crystal Telecom counter was also stable trading at Rwf90 during yesterday's session and recorded a total turnover of Rwf225,000 from 2,500 shares transacted in two deals.

Both local Share Index and All Share Index remained unchanged yesterday to close at 119.91 and 127.26 points, respectively.

Market Capitalisation was at Rwf2.748 trillion.

Bralirwa closed at Rwf 140; Equity Bank was at Rwf334; NMG at Rwf1,200; KCB at Rwf330, and Uchumi Supermarkets was at Rwf104.