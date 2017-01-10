10 January 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Bond Market Rakes in Rwf11.9 Million Turnover

Tagged:

Related Topics

The bond market recorded a total turnover of over Rwf11.9 million from Rwf11.5 million worth of bonds traded at between Rwf104.1 and Rwf104.2 in two deals.

According to the Rwanda Stock Market (RSE) daily report for Monday, the FXD4/2014/7-year bond due for redemption on 19/11/2021 traded 5.5 million worth of bonds at Rwf104.2, up from Rwf100.23, realising Rwf5.7 million. The five-year FXD 3/2016/ bond recorded Rwf6 million worth of bonds at Rwf104.1, a slight drop from Rwf104.2 previously, and raked in over Rwf6.2 million. The bond is redeemable on 20/08/2021.

Meanwhile, Bank of Kigali recorded a total turnover of Rwf273,600 from 1,200 shares traded in three deals at Rwf228, unchanged from Friday's closing price.

The Crystal Telecom counter was also stable trading at Rwf90 during yesterday's session and recorded a total turnover of Rwf225,000 from 2,500 shares transacted in two deals.

Both local Share Index and All Share Index remained unchanged yesterday to close at 119.91 and 127.26 points, respectively.

Market Capitalisation was at Rwf2.748 trillion.

Bralirwa closed at Rwf 140; Equity Bank was at Rwf334; NMG at Rwf1,200; KCB at Rwf330, and Uchumi Supermarkets was at Rwf104.

Rwanda

Ombudsman Seeks Special Court for Corruption Cases

A special court or a special desk within Rwandan courts should be established to bring about efficiency in trying… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.