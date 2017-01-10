A lawyer slated to succeed Issack Hassan as the chair of the electoral body told MPs that he resigned as a member of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) a month ago.

Mr Wafula Chebukati told the National Assembly's Justice and Legal Affairs Committee during his vetting Tuesday that he quit the party before applying for the post of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairperson.

He also told the committee that he vied for Saboti parliamentary seat in 2007 on ODM party ticket but lost to PNU's Eugene Wamalwa.

Mr Chebukati told the committee that if his nomination is approved, his immediate goal will be to lead IEBC to conduct a free, fair and credible election.

"We don't have to act as if we are starting all over again every time there is an election," he said.

Three other candidates; Ms Consolata Nkatha Bucha Maina, Mr Boya Molu and Dr Roselyne Kwamboka Akombe, are also slated for the vetting at County Hall, Nairobi.