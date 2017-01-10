Sudan: Unlicensed Cars Banned in Darfur's El Fasher Locality

El Fasher — The Commissioner of El Fasher in North Darfur issued a decree on Sunday, prohibiting the movement of unlicensed vehicles in the locality. A huge fire that broke out at the local shoes market in El Fasher caused considerable material damage.

According to the decree, the fees for a first, temporary plate amount to SDG 500 ($) for vehicles registered at the customs office. Car owners who have not completed the customs procedures have to pay SDG 1,000 for such a plate.

In December, North Darfur owners of vehicles imported from West Africa complained to Radio Dabanga about high custom fees imposed on vehicles imported from Chad, Niger, and a number of West African countries, in comparison with the fees imposed in South Darfur.

The source explained that as the cars are often smuggled into Sudan "from the west", they became known as Boko Haram cars.

In attempts to curb the rampant insecurity in North Darfur, the authorities imposed a number of measures, including a ban on unregistered vehicles (imported or militia-owned), the carrying of weapons by civilians, and the wearing of a turban covering the face (kadamool).

Inferno

On Sunday, a huge fire that broke out at the El Marakeeb market in El Fasher destroyed eight stores.

Commissioner of El Fasher El Tijani Saleh told the press that the losses are still being counted. An investigation will be started into the causes of the inferno.

The El Marakeeb market is one of the most popular local leather shoe markets in Darfur, known for the quality of its products.