South Africa: Eastern Cape Man Held for Allegedly Stabbing His Mom to Death

A 31-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his mother to death at her home in Willowvale over the weekend, Eastern Cape police said on Monday.

The man allegedly stabbed the 64-year-old woman on Sunday night around 20:00 in the Jojweni area in Nkelekethe, Captain Jackson Manatha said.

The man then left the house, where he and his mother lived, and went to a local tavern where he told patrons what he had done.

When a few concerned residents went to check on the woman at her home, they found that she had succumbed to her injuries and had died on the scene.

The man was arrested on the same night and charged with murder.

He is expected to appear in the Willowvale Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, Manatha said.

Source: News24