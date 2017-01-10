9 January 2017

Malaria Consortium (London)

Africa: Access-SMC Will Present At the Houses of Parliament

The All Party Parliamentary Group on Malaria and Neglected Tropical Diseases (APPMG) will be meeting at the Houses of Parliament this Tuesday to discuss components of the 2016 World Malaria Report. The World Health Organization released this report, which reviewed successes in the reduction of malaria cases and mortality, last month in December.

Since 2010, the 2016 World Malaria Report revealed malaria mortality rates among children under five years old have fallen by 35%. The UNITAID funded ACCESS-SMC project has been supporting national malaria control programs since 2014 in the Sahel region of Sub-Saharan Africa, bringing preventative malaria treatments for children during the rainy season when they are most at risk.

Diego Moroso, Regional Project Director for the Malaria Consortium-led ACCESS-SMC project, will present recent data demonstrating the impact of seasonal malaria chemoprevention (SMC) in the Sahel region of Sub-Saharan Africa. The presentation will explore how the project is helping to shape the market for SP+AQ, and will demonstrate the feasibility, safety and effectiveness of SMC at scale in reducing cases of malaria.

The event will also include a presentation on the allocation of resources to combat malaria by Dr. Peter Winskill, who is working on a Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation funded project to develop mathematical models to guide and evaluate malaria control and elimination programs in malaria endemic areas.

