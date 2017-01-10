10 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Cottages, Guest Houses Destroyed Within Hours in Paarl Inferno

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Volunteer Wildfire Services/Facebook
Wildfires in Somerset West threatened residents and wildlife.

A blaze which started in the Du Toitskloof mountains in Paarl in the early hours of Tuesday morning has already ripped through about 250 hectares of land, destroying some cottages along the way, fire services have confirmed.

Firefighters were battling the inferno which was growing by the hour, incident command post spokesperson Justin Lawrence told News24.

Drakenstein Farm Watch chairperson Daan van Leeuwen Boomkamp said nine cottages and two guest houses had been destroyed by the flames.

The farm watch group, made up of local farmers, also responded to the blaze, with 30 farmers operating the watch's three fire trucks.

Its volunteers were also evacuating animals from the affected farms, and a number of horses and dogs had already been removed from the vicinity.

According to Van Leeuwen Boomkamp, during evacuation efforts after midnight, many of those living in the cottages had not even been aware that the mountain was ablaze.

He said unconfirmed reports were received that five people had been killed when a cottage collapsed, however this has been denied by fire authorities.

No injuries or fatalities had been reported, Lawrence confirmed.

The cause of the fire was not yet known.

A fire also broke out between Stellenbosch and Franschhoek on Monday night, destroying two hectares of vegetation, News24 reported.

In addition, an investigation was underway to determine if the devastating wildfires that spread around Somerset West last week, stretching firefighting resources, destroying a luxury lodge and causing around R60m damage, were started intentionally, Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Des van Rooyen said after visiting the area on Monday.

Source: News24

South Africa

Annual Festive Season Road Fatalities Rise 5%

More than 1 700 deaths were recorded on South African roads over the 2016/17 festive season, Transport Minister Dipuo… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.