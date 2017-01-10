Angola: Zaire - Over 4,000 Foreigners Repatriated

Mbanza Congo — At least 4,688 foreigners of various origins were repatriated by the Migration and Foreigner Service (SME) in northern Zaire province from January to December 2016.

The information was released on Monday in Mbanza Congo by the provincial delegate of the Interior Ministry, Manuel Gouveia.

According to the deputy commander of the National Police in northern Zaire province, in the period in respect, 945,285 litres of fuel meant for smuggle were seized by the police at various border posts.

Manuel Gouveia added that between January and December last year, Akz 32.9 million and Usd 10,700 meant for the Democratic Republic of the Congo, were seized at Luvo border post.

The officer said that a total of 677 crimes of assorted nature were recorded in the province in the period under analysis, an increase of 68 in comparison with the corresponding period of 2015.

712 people, among nationals and foreigners, were arrested in connection with the above crimes.