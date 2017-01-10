Somalia: Seven Yemenis Fishermen Arrested By Galmudug

Seven Yemeni fishermen were on Monday arrested by Galmudug administration for illegal fishing, the state Minister of Fishery Junaid Egale said.

Egale said their boat was also confiscated.

"They are in safe hands and will book them a court hearing," Egale told Radio Dalsan.

The presence of international naval forces curbing piracy has on other hand seen a rise in illegal fishing from fishing ships coming from as far as China and Japan.

Two Yemeni fishermen were on Monday wounded when they were caught up in crossfire between fighting state soldiers.

The two were among seven Yemeni fishermen arrested by Galmudug administration for suspected illegal fishing.