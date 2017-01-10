9 January 2017

Sudan: Governor Signs the Kasala State Budget for the Year 2017

Khartoum — The governor of Kasala State, Adam Jamaa Adam, has ratified the budget of the state for the fiscal year 2017 and the accompanying laws, after it was passed by the state legislatures.

The budget stands at 8,330.1 million pounds, an increase of 44% compared to last year's, 8,330.1 pounds.

The governor who received delegates from the legislatures led by the Speaker of the State Legislative Council, Mohamed Tahir Suleiman Bitaye, has commended the level of cooperation and coordination between the executive and legislative in his state, praising the budget which he said would help implement the development and services programmes.

The Speaker has meanwhile has pointed out that the budget was approved following a thorough and careful review by the members and in observation of the interests of the people, saying his council would continue its close cooperation with the executive in the interests of the people of the state.

