Cairo — Twenty two people were arrested after the friendly match between Egypt and Tunisia on Sunday.

The defendants are still in detention at the Nasr City court, Ahmed Osman, lawyer at the Association of Freedom of Thought and Expressions (AFTE), told Aswat Masriya.

"It still remains unknown when will they be referred to prosecution for investigation," after almost a day of their arrest.

The reason of the arrest remains obscure. According to Osman, an altercation escalated between the defendants and security forces after changing against sons of former president Mubarak; Alaa and Gamal who were attending the match.

The Sunday match, held in Cairo international stadium, witnessed the first public appearance of both sons since the 2011 uprising.

However, an eyewitness told Aswat Masriya that the altercation happened after the defendants raised slogans against head of Zamalek sporting club, chancellor Mortada Mansour during the second half of the match.

The eyewitness also said that the defendants chanted against the police with reference to the upcoming second anniversary of "Air Defence stadium violence."

In February 2015, violence took place ahead of a football game between Zamalek and Enppi in the Air Defence stadium, leaving at least 19 people dead.