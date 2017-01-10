Sudan: Al-Basher Chairs Meeting of Council for Oil Affairs

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Basher chaired, Monday, the First Meeting of the Council for Oil Affairs for the year 2017.

Minister of Oil and Gas, Dr. Mohammed Zayed Awad said in press statements following the meeting that the Council has approved the performance report of the Oil Sector for the last year and the features of the future plans of the sector.

He said the Council heard to the outcomes of the negotiation offer on extending the Oil Agreement and the Economic Issues between Sudan and the State of South Sudan which extended for three years as of the end of the last month.

The minister added that the meeting also discussed the directives concerning the exit of the state from oil market, revealing that Rawat Oil Field has started production, during the current year with productivity estimated at five thousands barrel per day.