10 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Fix Filth in the City, Kisumu Residents Tell Local Government

By Justus Ochieng'

Kisumu residents on Monday gave the county government a one-week ultimatum to clean up the filth in the city.

Kisumu City Residents Voice Chairman Audi Ogada said the town and the local markets were garbage ridden posing a health risk to the people.

Mr Ogada asked Kisumu City Manager Lydia Muthoni to act within a week to ensure cleanliness in town or face a "mass public protest."

"We are giving notice to the environment department, public health, planning and the directorate of enforcement to ensure stinking dumpsites in the markets are cleared or they face public wrath," Mr Ogada said.

He added, "Kibuye which is the largest open-air market in East Africa is now very filthy and an unofficial dumpsite now emerging near the railways station. We want to see restoration of the town's cleanliness."

Mr Ogada decried that the filthy state of the city does not befit the status of the third largest city in the country.

He said the county government must equip the enforcement department with adequate vehicles to monitor sanitation of the town.

County executive member for environment Barrack Abonyo said the county is facing challenges in keeping the city clean because they have few employees on duty.

"We have been using casual labours but since Ifmis developed a problem, we have not been able to pay our staff and to have the three lorries operational," said Prof Abonyo.

Prof Abonyo said that are optimistic of resuming services this week.

