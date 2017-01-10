Tanzania: UDSM Official Boosts Youth Sports in Ubungo

It was all but smiles and hopes for street soccer teams in Ubungo after receiving sports gear donated over the weekend by UDSM lecturer, Dr Devota Marwa.

During the brief handover occasion to the vulnerable youth who play for Waya Mkali, Mikongeni, Ubungo Hills, The Genesis and Kibangu Juu teams, Dr Marwa urged youths to take sports seriously so that they can achieve their desirable goals.

Accompanied by Mapigano K. Mapigano, a Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Ugungo Hill Church elder, Dr Marwa said that football, basketball and volleyball sets she donated were from a Finish friend, Ari Koive as an effort to help youth teams based in Ubungo district.

"I had to use my contacts to help them after finding out there was a need. I promise to continue helping them when the opportunity occurs," she said.

Dr Marwa said several good players who developed into the international levels, like basketball giant Hasheem Thabit and Young Africans' Simon Msuva are products of the street level programmes that later developed them to professional stage.

"I remember Thabit very well. Before he secured a professional contract in US, he was just a street boy training at UDSM courts and so was Msuva. Both are now important figures in sports, therefore anybody can do the same," she said.

However, she added that involving the youth in sports can help them build a better, fit and disciplined society that keeps itself away from criminal acts. Dr Marwa further said she was planning to invite them to play matches at the UDSM ground so that they can mix with other players to harmonise friendship and display their talent.

SDA Ubungo Hill Church elder, Mapigano Mapigano said that he supported Dr Marwa's project because she did what his Church was doing, and that to make the youth engage themselves in sports.

"One of teams that received sport gear is the Church team, which we established to help the youth keep themselves away from drug abuse," he said.

Amani Bernard, skipper of Waya Mkali team thanked Dr Marwa for the support which he said they needed most. He added that they have a junior Under-17 team that also needs a support to achieve its goal.