Tanzania: Taifa Jang'ombe Vow to Repeat 1995 Feat

Zanzibar — The Isles flag bearers, Taifa Jang'ombe are the force to reckon with in this year's round of Mapinduzi Cup tournament.

The team which paraded a youthful squad, is now threatening the reign of Dar es Salaam giants, Azam FC after eliminating Ugandan giants, URA in the final Group A match at Amaan Stadium Sunday night.

The victory was not a game of chance or lucky win as it may look, the teams played brilliantly, displaying tactical game that stunned the big teams competing in this year's event.

It seems that Jang'ombe area in the Isles has become breeding ground of soccer talent as evidenced through Taifa Jang'ombe and brothers Jang'ombe Boys. The team's coach Sheha Khamis believes their football standard has gone up considerably and their performance could prove it. He said the match result was a throwback to 1995 when a team from Zanzibar defeated a powerful Ugandan team to win the regional silverware.

Commenting on their today's semi final game against Azam, the coach predicted a tough game and said only 90 minutes will decided who deserves the victory. "We are now flagbearers of the whole Zanzibar, we will fight tooth and nail to ensure we play in the final game," he said.

Meanwhile, the Head Coach of Uganda Revenue Authority(URA), Kefa Kisale admitted his opponents, Taifa Jang'ombe were better and deserved the victory. URA, who were the tournament's defending champions, were dethroned on Sunday night after losing 1-0 to the youthful Zanzibar side.

"We have been beaten and lost the title, there is nothing else to do than going back home," he said after the end of the thrilling Group A match at Amaan Stadium. He said as qualified coach he should take any result since in football a team can win, lose or draw.

"They were lucky to win, we weren't. We failed to convert a spotkick the referee awarded us. But they converted theirs to seal a 1-0 at the end," said the coach. He said the referees were fair and mastered the match.

"We committed a few blunders and our opponents capitalised on them," he added. He, however, lauded his players for the good game, athletism, superior skills and entertainment. Taifa Jang'ombe finished second behind Simba in the Group A with 9 points. They won three and lost once to Simba SC. Their brothers Jang'ombe Boys are third placed with 6 points ahead of the fourth-placed URA.