Rwanda: International Choir of Kigali to Mark 10 Years

After years of inspiring the nation with powerful gospel music, International Choir of Kigali is celebrating 10 years with a concert at Kigali Serena Hotel, today starting at 6p.m.

The Chairperson of the choir, Benjamin Mushinzimana, said the event is a celebration of their many years in the business and to thank people for the support over the years.

"Marking 10 years speaks of how God has been good to us and how he continues to bless us," he said.

Special guest performers at the event include Jacques Greg Belobo, a Cameroonian international classical music singer, Joe Ozaki from America, and Tiina Sinkkonen Contre-Alto singers from Finland, among others.

International Choir of Kigali was established in 2006, and since then, it has held dozens of concerts throughout the country and in the region.

The 40-member ensemble will play their own compositions such as Ubaye ubukombe, Sanctus de Taize, and Turinganje, as well as Christmas songs by other musicians.

Tickets for the concert will be available at the venue.