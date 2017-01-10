10 January 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Father Who Killed Daughter's Boyfriend Held

By Jimmy Lwangili

Police in Mbeya Region are holding four people in connection with a string of murder incidents, including a father who killed his daughter's boyfriend.

In the first incident, a man identified as Misisi Edward (33), has been arrested for allegedly killing a young man, Venance Posta (25,) after accusing him of having romantic relations with his daughter whose name is withheld.

Confirming the incidents to this newspaper by phone yesterday, the Mbeya Regional Police Commander (RPC), Mr Dhahiri Kidavashari, said the incident occurred over the weekend at Dimbwe village in Mbalizi District.

He said preliminary investigations have established that the deceased was stabbed by sharp object on the head, leading to excessive bleeding before he died while undergoing medical treatments at the Mbeya Regional Referral Hospital.

"The suspect attacked the deceased at night while he was coming back from watching a football match on television. The body of the deceased has been preserved at the same hospital pending burial arrangement," he said, adding investigation is undergoing before the suspect is charged in court of law.

In the separate incident, police in Mbeya are holding three people including a Chairman of Ngolela Village in Kyela District for allegedly killing a person and seriously wounded another on suspicion of theft.

Mr Kidavashari said the Chairperson of Ngolela Village, Obeth Amulike (43) and his accomplices, Itiko Kyolo (64) and Luthi Mgunda (26), are being held for allegedly killing a man identified as Nuru Mwang'olela (35) and wounding another, Edwin Shurima (40). The incident occurred on Saturday morning at Ngolela village.

