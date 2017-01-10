Rwanda: FERWAFA to Start U15 Boys National Team

Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) is set to start an U15 national team as part of a broader campaign to encourage more children to play football, which would in the long run benefit the country, according to the federation president Vincent de Gaulle Nzamwita.

Nzamwita said recently: "We already have the girls' U15 national team and very soon we will have the boys' team. These teams will come from the Kagame Cup Youth competitions."

"We will continue to organize more competitions for the young generation which will help us to prepare more players for the future and we will continue to look for more young talent around the country especially in the school tournaments," he explained.

The U-15 league will attract players who were born after January 2002. The championship will be played across the country during school time.

He noted that, FERWAFA is keen on investing massively in the U-15 competitions to make sure there is a huge pool of players that can be nurtured and groomed so that they can play in the senior football team.

"This is what we needed, to go back and see young players who are playing football in every corner of the country and identify them, train them and I am sure that we will get benefits from these initiatives," Nzamwita stated.

Meanwhile, Nzamwita also revealed that Tanzania has requested for friendly games against Rwanda U15 teams (boys and girls), but noted they (FERWAFA) are not ready.

In 2011, the national U-17 team reached the final of the Africa U-17 Championships and later participated in the World U-17 Championships in Mexico. In 2009, Rwanda hosted U20 Africa Championships and where eliminated in group stages.