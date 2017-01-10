Tanzania: CBE Claim Inter - College Beach Football Crown

College of Business Education (CBE) have claimed the TTCL Inter College Beach Soccer championship after defeating Ardhi Institute in the epic final held over the weekend at Coco Beach in Dar es Salaam.

The inaugural tournament drew teams from higher learning institutions based in Dar es Salaam. Attended by officials from the football governing body(TFF) and the national beach soccer team coach, the tournament's champs CBE also claimed 600,000/- cash prize, TTCL 4G LTE lines plus airtime and Internet 10GB internet package from the event's sponsors TTCL.

Ardhi Institute who finished runners up pocketed 400,000/- plus 4G LTE mobile line, airtime recharge vouchers and the 5GB internet package.

Speaking during the closing ceremony, the firm's Public Relations Manager, Nicodemus Moshi, who spoke on behalf of the TTCL Acting Chief Executive Officer, Waziri Kindamba, said they would continue supporting sports to support the government in its campaign to promote and upgrade sports countrywide.

Mushi added that TTCL recognises importance of sports activities in the community, especially to the majority youth as there are a lot of benefits from it, the most notable being form of employment. "TTCL is among the major stakeholders of sports sector in the country as our company believes that healthy is an essential link of good relations at work," said Mushi.

Moreover Mushi added that various studies show that children and youth who participate in sports activities in their school avoid the use of drugs, alcohol, smoking and sexual abuses than those who are not engaged.

Universities and colleges which took part apart from CBE and Ardhi University were College of Social Welfare, Institute of Finance Management (IFM), Mwalimu Nyerere Memorial College, National Institute of Transport (NIT), Dar es Salaam Institute of Technology (DIT), Tanzania Institute of Accountancy (TIA), ITA and TRA Tax College