Kenya: President Calls for Peace As Mark Too Is Laid to Rest

press release

Calls for peaceful elections dominated speeches by leaders from across the political divide as President Uhuru Kenyatta led Kenyans in paying glowing tribute to the late former nominated MP Mark Too who was laid to rest at his Kapseret farm in Uasin Gishu County on Monday.

Cabinet Secretaries, MPs, Governors among other personalities who attended the funeral service described the late Too as a courageous and skilful negotiator who faced political enemies and managed to convince them on the importance of peace.

President Kenyatta urged Kenyans to unite and embrace peace especially now that the country was headed for elections.

"As we lay to rest our brother Mark Too who has been at the forefront in preaching peace, it is our responsibility to live together and embrace peace," said President Kenyatta.

The Head of State urged leaders to engage in activities aimed at uniting the country instead of dividing Kenyans along tribal lines.

"As leaders we should unite our people and shun divisive politics for the sake of peace and a united country that we can all be proud of," said President Kenyatta.

Deputy President William Ruto asked leaders to engage in activities aimed at uniting the country.

He said Kenyans should guard the peace that is being enjoyed in the county saying never again should Kenya witness what happened in 2007/8 Post Election Violence because of politics.

"The late Mark Too wanted to see a united country free from violence. In honour of our brother, we will ensure free, fair and credible election," said Deputy President Ruto.

He described the late Too as a great leader who dined with the mighty and kings but remained a simple person.

"The late Mark Too was truly a patriotic person to this country. In every challenge or conflict he saw an opportunity to provide solutions," said the Deputy President.

Retired President Daniel Moi in a message delivered by his son who is also Baringo Senator Gideon Moi described the late Too as someone who was familiar with local, regional and international politics.

"Mark Too was someone who was conversant with local, regional and international politics and had the knowledge and experience to provide solutions to political problems," said Mr Moi.

National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale and Senate deputy Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen assured Kenyans of free, fair and credible elections.

They criticized some leaders from Rift Valley bent on undermining the Government saying their efforts would fail.

"Those who are opposed to the leadership of Deputy President are jealous of his political star and nothing else," said Mr Duale.

He added: "If there are some people who think that Jubilee will carry out sham nominations so that they benefit from those who will defect to their parties, I want to tell them that there will be no such a chance."

Mr Murkomen said the laws which were passed in Senate last week had nothing to do with the manual voting system saying they were still to come up with a legislation that would streamline the voting process.

"What we passed was bi-partisan laws where the house (Senate) was well represented. I must say it was 50 plus 10," said Mr Murkomen.

Nominated MP Oburu Odinga who represented Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (Cord) Raila Odinga said it was the responsibility of the Government to ensure peace prevails during elections.

He described the late Too as brilliant politician who had the capacity to build bridges and unite leaders with divergent opinions.

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria urged Opposition leaders to withdraw cases pending in court in regard to the operations of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) saying the cases have become an impediment to the implementation of electoral process.

Former ministers Nicholas Biwott and Henry Kosgey and Uasin Gishu businessman Jackson Kibor described the late Too as a peacemaker who believed in unifying the country.

Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter, MPs Oscar Sudi (Kapseret), Alfred Keter (Nandi Hills), Aaron Cheruiyot (Kericho), Zipporah Kittony (Nominated) also addressed the mourners.

Others were Governors Patrick Khaemba (Trans Nzoia), Jackson Mandago (Uasin-Gishu), Alex Tolgos (Elgeyo Marakwet) and Cleophas Lagat (Nandi.