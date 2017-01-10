9 January 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenyatta Signs Elections Bill Into Law

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta has signed the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill 2016 into law.

State House Spokesman Manoah Esipisu said the law, which allows manual backup of the electronic voting system, was signed into law Monday evening.

President Kenyatta's move comes even as the Opposition threatened mass action if the law became effective.

According to the Opposition, a manual voting system will allow ineligible people to vote thereby tilting the intended vote outcome.

However the ruling coalition and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission have dismissed the claims, saying elections will be held through electronic voting since the manual system is just a backup in case the electronics system fails.

The law was passed by the Senate last week after Jubilee lawmakers put up a spirited fight to ensure it sailed through without any changes.

Some 26 lawmakers voted for the Bill as 10 opposed it.

Kenya

Kenyatta Approves Changes to Elections Laws

President Uhuru Kenyatta has Monday evening assented to the controversial amendments to the electoral laws that allows… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.