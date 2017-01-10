Rwanda: President Kagame Arrives in India for the 8th Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Today, President Paul Kagame arrived in India for the 8th Vibrant Gujarat (VG) Summit where he will deliver remarks at the inauguration of the Global Trade Show along with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Vibrant Gujarat Summit, which runs from 09-13 January, is a global platform that promotes effective investment promotion and inclusive development.

President Kagame who is on a working visit will also meet with Indian Prime Minister Modi Narendra as well as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani. The President is accompanied by key leaders from Rwanda's business community who are in India to seek and establish partnerships with their Indian counterparts.

Commenting on the trip, the CEO of Rwanda Development Board, Francis Gatare pointed out that India has a long historical business relationship with eastern Africa with the State of Gujarat as the most prominent source of business and investments into the continent due to its proximity.

"Rwanda is coming here to position itself as an entry point for Indian businesses into East Africa and through an enhanced cooperation between the two countries that will strengthen the platform for continued investments. As Rwanda pushes further into the strategy to increase Made in Rwanda, the focus here is going to be manufacturing. Business people from Rwanda have come to Gujarat to create partnerships in the field of manufacturing for many of the products Rwanda is currently importing," CEO Gatare said.

Held every two years, this year's VG Summit is held under the theme: "Sustainable Economic and Social Development," and convenes Heads of State and Governments from across the globe, policy makers, CEOs of multinational companies, academicians and experts, as well as major Indian companies.

It attracts over 2,500 delegates from 100 countries. Over 2 million people are expected to visit the concurrent trade show and exhibition at Vibrant Exhibition Ground, where over 2,000 companies from 25 sectors will showcase their products.

President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya, Prime Ministers Antonio Costa of Portugal and Aleksandar Vucic of Serbia, and Deputy Prime ministers of Russia and Poland are among dignitaries participating at the Summit.

The Summit was launched by Gujarat State in 2003. Since then, it has emerged as the largest business event in India to showcase investment opportunities, share knowledge, network and sign cooperation agreements while addressing current global challenges.

VG Summit's key objectives include:

Position Gujarat to become the most socially and economically developed state in India

Leverage manufacturing sector

Attract innovation and

Increase India's competitiveness

Facts on Bilateral Trade and Investments between Rwanda and India

Over the last five years (2011-2015), Total Trade between the two countries amounted to over US $ 526 Million (436 billion Frw)

Over the last six years (2011-2016), the Rwanda Development Board registered a total of 66 investments projects from India worth US $ 317.5 Million (263.5 billion Frw) creating 3,870 jobs in Telecommunication, Hospitality and Education fields.