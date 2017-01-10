10 January 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Nnamdi Kanu's Trial Resumes As Court Deploys Screen-Guard for Witnesses, Others

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Nnamdi Kanu.
By Evelyn Okakwu

There is a heavy security presence at the Federal High Court, venue of the trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

Mr. Kanu's trial was abruptly suspended on December 13 after he and other defendants angrily challenged the court's decision to allow the use of "protected" witnesses.

Mr. Kanu, and three others, David Nwawuisi, Benjamin Madubugwu and Chidiebere Onwudiwe, are accused of treasonable felony.

The judge, Binta Nyako, had ruled in December that witnesses would be allowed some degree of protection.

"The counsels and the defendants will see the witnesses. The witnesses will have special entrances to and outside the court," the judge said.

Mrs. Nyako also said the court would allow the witnesses to be shielded with screen-guards. She said the court would set aside two days for rehearsals on how the witnesses will come into the court and depart from the court.

The ruling was enforced Tuesday, with screen-guards shielding the judge, defendant and witnesses from the rest of the court.

Tuesday's session is holding under tight security.

A large number of armed security officers comprising mainly of mobile police officers and operatives of the State Security Service gathered in front of the court on Tuesday, while court security personnel barred journalists from entering the building. The officers working for the court said they had orders not to let journalists in, except those with Federal High Court tags.

Some journalists were later allowed in after Mr. Kanu's lawyer intervened.

Nigeria

Nigeria Reclaims Africa's Top Oil Producer Spot

Nigeria may have reclaimed its position as Africa's top oil producer which it lost to fellow African oil producer,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.