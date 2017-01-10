Zimbabwe: I Cheated, Says Stunner

Troubled hip hop artiste Stunner, real name Desmond Chideme , yesterday conceded in front of thousands of social media users that he cheated on his wife Olinda, in what he described as a lapse in common sense.

In a live Facebook interview with media personality, Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa, the Godo hitmaker confirmed allegations of infidelity made by his wife in a series of rants on Facebook.

When asked by Ruvheneko whether he cheated on his wife Stunner responded, "Yes, that's what happened.

"I had a slight lack of common sense and it was a mistake but I'm not trying to justify myself," he said

Known for his flamboyance, the Glen Norah born rapper broke into tears as he explained intent to "fix his marriage".

"I am tearing up because this is crazy. The way she reacted or maybe because of the way I didn't react."

Although he showed tearful remorse during the interview, the rapper denied speculation that he is surviving solely on Olinda's welfare, claiming that his music career is still profitable.

"In our marriage she makes the most... she is not the breadwinner, bread is only a dollar,

"I have worked for my name and I feel my name is worth something. It is just money at the end of the day and it really doesn't matter

His wife Olinda was following the proceedings online and accused the rapper of prioritising his image before their marriage.

Through her account, Olinda Chideme said, "So you came to this interview just to fix your financial ego."

She also challenged the truthfulness in Stunner's responses threatening to track down the interview location to give her own version of events.

"Someone tell me the location of this interview so I can drive there," Olinda commented in the 33 rd minute of the hour long video.

The couple has been involved in publicised altercations amid claims of infidelity and the rapper used the interview to rectify some questions which were being raised by social media users. Contrary to public perception, Stunner revealed that his wife Olinda is four years younger than him.

He also responded to feminists who were chiding him for criticizing Olinda's weight describing his words as marital banter which was never supposed to leave their matrimonial bedroom.

Some sections have described the scandal as a publicity stunt and have raised questions on the pair's intention to fix their customary union.