9 January 2017

CIO East Africa (Nairobi)

Africa: Johannesburg to Host IOT Forum Africa 2017

Johannesburg is set to host the IoT Forum Africa from the 29th to 30th of March 2017.

IoT Forum Africa 2017 will bring together senior IT executives, service providers, developers, startups and leaders from diverse fields, with representation from healthcare, manufacturing, energy, utilities, rail, transport and retail to name a few.

Keynotes and interactive sessions will focus on carefully selected topics such as:

-The IoT Revolution: From "Things" to business outcomes

-Deploying an IoT solution. A strategic overview for decision makers

-Creating a sustainable framework for IoT Integration

-Creating value from connecting "things" and assessing the commercial feasibility and monetization of IoT

-IoT, Big Data & the City: A standards perspective

-Reinventing IT security to support IoT

-How will IoT remake your industry?

-In what ways can IoT improve efficiency, enable innovation and drive real business transformation?

Speakers have already been confirmed from Dangote Industries Limited, Woolworths, Aon South Africa, FNB Fiduciary, Discovery Limited, Barclays Africa Group, FastNet, Kenya Bankers Association and McAfee amongst others.

The Internet of Things is the next big wave in technology, with major repercussions for Africans. By connecting everyday devices to the Internet, the Internet of Things opens up a host of new opportunities and challenges for companies, governments and consumers.

