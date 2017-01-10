Kenya: Universities Staff Suspend Nationwide Strike After Court Order

Kenya Union of Domestic Hotels, Education Health Institutions and Allied workers (KUDHEHIA) has suspended its nationwide strike pending negotiations with public universities officials over pay increase following a court order issued on Monday.

The members had already commenced their strike a day after Trade Unions Congress of Kenya (TUC-Kenya) had called for an urgent meeting with the government to avert industrial action by the employees of public universities.

Last week, university staff threatened to go on strike from Monday over the failure by the government to fast track implementation of a 2013-2014 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

Addressing journalists on Sunday in Nairobi, TUC-Kenya Secretary General Wilson Sossion said that they issued an ultimatum to the government and the respective employers in November last year to clear negotiations of the CBAs they had agreed on but no action had been taken.

Mr Sossion said that the unions had tried to engage the government and their employers by tabling their draft CBA proposal to jumpstart negotiations but there has not been any corresponding reciprocity from the government and Inter Public Universities Councils Consultative Forum (IPUCCF).

"The national budget statement shall be read in the month of March and up to this minute, it is only KNUT which has cleared the negotiation of its CBA with the TSC. We would have expected all the other employers in the public service to follow suit and so it is a huge concern for us to ensure that business is cleared with our employers and of course the government in relation to the CBAs," said the Secretary General.

TUC-Kenya deputy chairman Charles Mukhwaya urged the government to stop neglecting its critical sectors arguing that constant un-ending strikes by workers was painting a bad image of the country to the world.

"How can the government neglect its sectors and leave them to always go on strike? It is not good for a country like ours to be a country of strikes by public employees when we have a working government. The government should engage and find solutions," said Dr Mukhwaya.