9 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Universities Staff Suspend Nationwide Strike After Court Order

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Collins Omulo

Kenya Union of Domestic Hotels, Education Health Institutions and Allied workers (KUDHEHIA) has suspended its nationwide strike pending negotiations with public universities officials over pay increase following a court order issued on Monday.

The members had already commenced their strike a day after Trade Unions Congress of Kenya (TUC-Kenya) had called for an urgent meeting with the government to avert industrial action by the employees of public universities.

Last week, university staff threatened to go on strike from Monday over the failure by the government to fast track implementation of a 2013-2014 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

Addressing journalists on Sunday in Nairobi, TUC-Kenya Secretary General Wilson Sossion said that they issued an ultimatum to the government and the respective employers in November last year to clear negotiations of the CBAs they had agreed on but no action had been taken.

Mr Sossion said that the unions had tried to engage the government and their employers by tabling their draft CBA proposal to jumpstart negotiations but there has not been any corresponding reciprocity from the government and Inter Public Universities Councils Consultative Forum (IPUCCF).

"The national budget statement shall be read in the month of March and up to this minute, it is only KNUT which has cleared the negotiation of its CBA with the TSC. We would have expected all the other employers in the public service to follow suit and so it is a huge concern for us to ensure that business is cleared with our employers and of course the government in relation to the CBAs," said the Secretary General.

TUC-Kenya deputy chairman Charles Mukhwaya urged the government to stop neglecting its critical sectors arguing that constant un-ending strikes by workers was painting a bad image of the country to the world.

"How can the government neglect its sectors and leave them to always go on strike? It is not good for a country like ours to be a country of strikes by public employees when we have a working government. The government should engage and find solutions," said Dr Mukhwaya.

Kenya

Kenyatta Approves Changes to Elections Laws

President Uhuru Kenyatta has Monday evening assented to the controversial amendments to the electoral laws that allows… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.