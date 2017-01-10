South Africa: Energy Extends Public Comments Period for Draft Integrated Energy Plan Report

More than 1 700 deaths were recorded on South African roads over the 2016/17 festive season, Transport Minister Dipuo… Read more »

The closing date for written comments was communicated as 15th February 2017. Following requests from a number of stakeholders, the Department has now extended the public comments period to run until the 31st March 2017.

On the 25th November 2016, the Department of Energy published in the Government Gazette the Draft Integrated Energy Plan (IEP) report and the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) Update Assumptions, Base Case Results and Observations for public comments.

