10 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Double Business Robbery Suspect Arrested

Newcastle police officers traced and arrested a suspect on Monday who they allege is behind business robberies in Ladysmith and Ezakheni.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the 24-year-old man was arrested based on information gathered by the Ladysmith crime intelligence unit.

"The suspect was being sought by Ladysmith as well as Ezakheni detectives. This is for two cases of business robbery that had occurred during December 2016, as well as a case of attempted murder earlier this month in Ezakheni," she said.

"The suspect was arrested in the Steadville area in Ladysmith and was found in possession of a .38 revolver and ammunition at the time," Mbele added.

He is due to appear in court soon and will face charges of business robbery, attempted murder as well as possession of an unlicensed firearm. The firearm will be subject to ballistic testing.

In another incident, a 61-year-old man from the Isandlwana area of Upper Tugela handed himself over to the Upper Tugela police on Friday last week.

Mbele said the man had been wanted by police for the theft of a firearm.

"During the latter part of December last year the suspect stumbled across a crime scene in the area. Being the first to discover the scene he decided to pocket a firearm. He later notified others in the community about the scene," she said.

"Further investigations revealed that he had an exhibit from the scene. Upper Tugela police paid several visits to his residence but he was never at home," she said.

