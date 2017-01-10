South Africa: Good Convictions Achieved By Vehicle Identification Section in the Province

press release

KwaZulu-Natal Vehicle Identification Section achieved good convictions in cases the section were investigating. From 1 October 2016 up to 31 December 2016 the members presented good evidence that lead to the conviction and sentencing of 27 accused for various vehicle related crimes such as car hijacking, theft of motor vehicles, possession of stolen vehicles and possession of unlicensed firearms. These suspects were sentenced by various magistrate's courts in the province and their sentences are between five years and eighteen years imprisonment. They committed these crimes in places such as Margate, Empangeni, Newcastle, Osizweni, Richards Bay Umbumbulu and greater Durban area.

KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa welcomed the convictions and sentences imposed on the offenders. These criminals are regarded as dangerous as at times they used violence when hijacking vehicles from the owners. Community members are urged to always be vigilant when driving their vehicles and report any suspicious-looking people in their vicinity to the police, he said.