South Africa: Suspects Arrested for the Alleged Killing of a School Principal

press release

Yesterday, 9 January 2017 at about 10:00 Eshowe detectives arrested a murder suspect who was wanted for the alleged killing of a school principal in the Eshowe area. The arrested suspect (23) will appear in the Eshowe Magistrate's Court on Thursday, 12 January 2017. It is alleged that on 2 January 2017 in the morning the victim, Busisiwe Nzuza (44) offered a lift to a hitch hiker from Empangeni towards Eshowe. While on their way, near Nkwalini, the hitch hiker allegedly produced a firearm and demanded the vehicle from the principal. He allegedly shot the victim in the head and he died instantly. The suspect alighted from the said vehicle and fled the scene on foot. A case of murder and attempted hijacking was opened at Eshowe police station for further investigation.

KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa praised the members for arresting the suspect. "I further urge motorists not to offer lifts to any strangers or people who are hitch hiking along the roads. We have received a number of incidents where vehicle owners are being hijacked or robbed by the people who asked for lifts", he said.