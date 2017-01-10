Nigeria: Adeboye - FG Fires Jim Obazee, FRC Boss

The Federal Government, yesterday, effected a major shake-up in the boards of some public institutions, sweeping away the Executive Secretary/Chief Executive of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, FRCN, Mr Jim Osayande Obazee.

FRCN, one of the parastatals under the supervision of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, was the principal actor in the controversial exit of Pastor Enoch Adeboye as the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church God, RCCG, Nigeria, last weekend.

The Council is responsible for setting and promoting compliance with standards for accounting, financial reporting and auditing in Nigeria, under which it created its controversial Code of Corporate Governance, now also suspended by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Okechukwu Enalema.

Following the removal of Obazee, President Muhammadu Buhari, has ordered the re-constitution of the Council's board.

Consequently, his Senior Special Assistant, Media, Mallam Garba Shehu, yesterday, in Abuja stated that the President has approved Mr Adedotun Sulaiman as the new council chairman, and Mr. Daniel Asapokhai as the new Executive Secretary of the Council, replacing Obazee.

Garba Shehu also said the President has instructed Enelama to invite the 19 ministries, departments and agencies of the Federal Government and private sector organisations specified in the FRCN Act to nominate their representatives to fill the remaining vacancies on the board of the Council.

On the sidelines of Obazee's sack, the Federal Government has suspended the Corporate Governance Code, CCG, FRCN, pending a detailed review, extensive consultation with stakeholders and reconstitution of the board of the FRCN.

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Okechukwu Enelamah in Abuja, yesterday, said that Government remains committed to restoring and enhancing market confidence and improving the Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria.

Shake up in Aviation

In a related development, Buhari, yesterday, approved the appointment of four chief executives of aviation agencies, namely Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, NAMA; Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NIMET; Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, NCAT, Zaria and the Accident Investigation Bureau, AIB.

According to a statement by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transportation, Alhaji Sabiu Zakari, Capt. Fola Akinkuotu, is the new Managing Director, NAMA. Captain Akinkuotu is a transport pilot, flight and aircraft maintenance engineer, airline chief executive and a trained aviation industry regulator.

Professor Sani Mashi, is the new Director-General, NIMET. He is a Professor of Geography with specialty in environmental application of remote sensing. Professor Mashi is currently a Deputy Vice Chancellor at the University of Abuja.

Capt. Abdulsalam Mohammed is now the Rector, NCAT, Zaria. An alumnus of the College, Capt. Mohammed is a renowned Civil Aviation Trainer and Examiner with accreditation by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority and the Federal Civil Aviation Administration. Engr. Akinola Olateru is the new Commissioner, AIB. He is an engineer of international repute. Olateru is a trained Air accident manager and certified safety officer with aircraft maintenance engineering licences in Nigeria, USA and the United Kingdom.

The Chief Executive Officers, CEOs, who lost their jobs by the new appointments are the DG/CEO of NIMET, Dr. Anthony Anuforom; the Rector/CEO of NCAT, Zaria, Capt. Samuel Caulcrick; the Commissioner/CEO of AIB, Mr. Felix Abali and the Ag. MD/CEO of NAMA, Mr. Emmanuel Anasi.

DG NIMET has eight months to leave office as his second tenure expires August 2017; acting MD NAMA is also retiring as a civil servant, so if removed, he will go back as a Director NAMA before retirement; while the Rector NCAT and Commissioner of AIB have both served two years and 10 months into their first tenure.