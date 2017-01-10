10 January 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Civil Servants Are the Thieves - Lawmaker

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Aliyu Dangida

A member of the House Representatives (APC Ringim/Taura, Jigawa State), Muhammad Gausu, has said civil servants are more corrupt than members of the National Assembly, adding "people talk about us because we are elected; but the thieves are in the ministries."

He told newsmen in Ringim, yesterday: "Directors insert billions of Naira because they are the ones that give contracts and they are the ones that the contractors see.

"Let me give you an example. I was in a committee on Niger Delta. There was a single contract with 20 different names and codes.

"The consultancy fee for that contract was N1.2 bil-lion. Who is responsible for this? The lawmakers or civil servants?

"Nigerians must understand that this is what we are there to stop not encourage."

He urged Nigerians to sustain their support for APC in all coming elections, assuring that the present economic hardship would be a blessing for the country as President Muhammadu Buhari's team was ready to tackle the situation.

He said: "Those accusing APC for the current hardship are looters, their collaborators or those benefiting from the loots.

"Nigerians are still aware of the wrongs of PDP; thinking APC put them in hardship is not true, and PDP is no more."

Nigeria

Nigeria Reclaims Africa's Top Oil Producer Spot

Nigeria may have reclaimed its position as Africa's top oil producer which it lost to fellow African oil producer,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.