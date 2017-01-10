Nigeria: Civil Servants Are the Thieves - Lawmaker

A member of the House Representatives (APC Ringim/Taura, Jigawa State), Muhammad Gausu, has said civil servants are more corrupt than members of the National Assembly, adding "people talk about us because we are elected; but the thieves are in the ministries."

He told newsmen in Ringim, yesterday: "Directors insert billions of Naira because they are the ones that give contracts and they are the ones that the contractors see.

"Let me give you an example. I was in a committee on Niger Delta. There was a single contract with 20 different names and codes.

"The consultancy fee for that contract was N1.2 bil-lion. Who is responsible for this? The lawmakers or civil servants?

"Nigerians must understand that this is what we are there to stop not encourage."

He urged Nigerians to sustain their support for APC in all coming elections, assuring that the present economic hardship would be a blessing for the country as President Muhammadu Buhari's team was ready to tackle the situation.

He said: "Those accusing APC for the current hardship are looters, their collaborators or those benefiting from the loots.

"Nigerians are still aware of the wrongs of PDP; thinking APC put them in hardship is not true, and PDP is no more."