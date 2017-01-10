The Nigeria Police Force on Monday said it has smashed the vicious kidnap-for-ransom gang that have been involved in high profile kidnapping, terrorizing Kaduna and neighbouring states in Lagos, Abia and Kaduna states.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters, Abuja, Don Awunah, a Deputy Commissioner of Police who disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists said the gang is responsible for the kidnap of several important personalities in the country in recent past.

He said those arrested for their alleged involvement in kidnapping activities include , Dominic Nwakpa aka Alhaji - gang leader; Ifeanyi Chukwu, male and second in command of the gang; Balat Paul, male 30 years ,Driver of the gang's principal suspect; Ibrahim Samuel also known as IB, male 27 years; Jatau Peter male 29 years, a dismissed Police man; Afini Paul, a female younger sister to the driver of the gang and also owner of the house where kidnapped victims are kept and Clinton Abere who is the principal suspect.

The Police Spokesman added that exhibits found with them include two English made Pump Action Guns; one hundred and thirty one rounds of AK 47 ammunition; Police Camouflage uniform and two Military face caps; two operational vehicles; one hand set phone - used for negotiation and collection of ransom; a red face mask; anti car tracking device and one black criminal charm jacket.

Awunah said," The gang was smashed with the arrest of Dominic Nwankpa , also known as Alhaji who is the gang leader, in Lagos state, while four other principal suspects and members of the gang, namely Balat Paul, driver of the gang, Ibrahim Samuel aka "IB" and Jatau Peter - a dismissed Policeman were arrested on the 1st January, 2017 in their hideouts at Dan Hassan Road Ungwa Boro Kaduna, while Afini Paul, a female member who cooks for the gang and the victims, rented the house at Yusuf Patrick close, Mararaba Rido, Kaduna where victims are kept before ransom money is collected, was arrested at their hideout in Kaduna.