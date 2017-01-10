South Africa: Assist Ematsheni Police to Locate Missing Man

press release

Eugene Mxolisi Mnangeni (54) was last seen by his mother in the Obonjaneni area of Ematsheni. On Monday, 02 January 2017, he left the area to meet with his wife and children who were in the Ladysmith area at the time. Eugene never returned home nor did he meet his family. He is light in complexion and and has a moustache at the time of his disappearance. It is unknown what clothing he was wearing at the time.

Anyone who may now the whereabouts of Mr Mnangeni is requested to contact the investigating officer Warrant Officer Mazibuko at the Ematsheni SAPS or on 036 448 2618 during office hours, alternatively on 078 148 0821 or our Crime Stop number 08600 10111.