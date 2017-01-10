South Africa: Two Arrested for Murder and Attempted Murder

press release

Potchefstroom: Police in Mmakau assisted by their counterparts from Soshanguve, Ga-Rankuwa, Dube and Tshwane Metro Police's K9 Unit arrested two suspects aged 28 and 35 on Sunday, 08 January 2017 for murder and attempted murder.

The suspects' arrest emanated from an incident in which a car with a couple was hijacked in Extension 2, Soshanguve earlier that day. The suspects then allegedly sped off in the direction of De-Wildt in Mmakau with the couple, but dropped the woman along the way. The woman called out for help and informed the police. That led to a car chase. It is alleged that the suspects stopped the car, shot and killed a male victim then fled on foot. They allegedly shot a passer-by in the shoulder.

The police chased and managed to arrest the two suspects. They are expected to appear in the Brits Magistrates' Court tomorrow, 10 January 2017.