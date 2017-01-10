9 January 2017

CIO East Africa (Nairobi)

Nigeria: Ingenico, Interswitch Partner to Deliver Multichannel Payment Solutions to Nigeria

Tagged:

Related Topics

Group announced that a strategic partnership has been signed with Interswitch Nigeria Limited to deliver multichannel payment solutions to the Nigerian market.

The integration of Ingenico Group technology with Interswitch's switching and processing system will allow end-users to benefit from the next generation of payment technology and the smoothest and most secure user experience when initiating electronic transactions.

"As Nigeria enters a new era of payment, Ingenico Group and Interswitch are joining forces to better address the market challenges and eliminate the need for cash," commented Mitchell Elegbe, Group Managing Director and CEO at Interswitch. "We formed this partnership with Ingenico Group as they are a global leader in payments with great track record and a strong knowledge of our market characteristics and constraints. This agreement is a key milestone in our common strategy to better serve the Nigerian people."

"We are pleased to form this strategic partnership with Interswitch Group," said Rachid Oulad Akdim, Managing Director for Africa. "By combining Ingenico Group's expertise in payment solutions with Interswitch Group's vision of the local customers' needs, we are defining exciting new opportunities for electronic transactions in Nigeria."

Nigeria

Nigeria Reclaims Africa's Top Oil Producer Spot

Nigeria may have reclaimed its position as Africa's top oil producer which it lost to fellow African oil producer,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 CIO East Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.