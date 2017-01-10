Nigeria: Ingenico, Interswitch Partner to Deliver Multichannel Payment Solutions to Nigeria

Group announced that a strategic partnership has been signed with Interswitch Nigeria Limited to deliver multichannel payment solutions to the Nigerian market.

The integration of Ingenico Group technology with Interswitch's switching and processing system will allow end-users to benefit from the next generation of payment technology and the smoothest and most secure user experience when initiating electronic transactions.

"As Nigeria enters a new era of payment, Ingenico Group and Interswitch are joining forces to better address the market challenges and eliminate the need for cash," commented Mitchell Elegbe, Group Managing Director and CEO at Interswitch. "We formed this partnership with Ingenico Group as they are a global leader in payments with great track record and a strong knowledge of our market characteristics and constraints. This agreement is a key milestone in our common strategy to better serve the Nigerian people."

"We are pleased to form this strategic partnership with Interswitch Group," said Rachid Oulad Akdim, Managing Director for Africa. "By combining Ingenico Group's expertise in payment solutions with Interswitch Group's vision of the local customers' needs, we are defining exciting new opportunities for electronic transactions in Nigeria."