A woman who had been sentenced to death for armed robbery has been released by the Nyeri High Court after finding that she was wrongly charged and convicted.

Peris Muthoni Mbaluk was convicted for stealing electronic items worth Sh50,000 from Musa Muthee Maina at Chaka trading centre Kieni on November 24, 2012.

Ms Mbaluk was found guilty and condemned to death by Nyeri Senior Resident Magistrate Joan Wambiliyanga on November 1, 2013.

Mr Maina testified that on November 4, 2012 at about 1am, while in one of his restaurants in Chaka, someone called him out and upon opening the door, five people, two of whom were women, gained entry into the restaurant.

The attackers beat him up and demanded his M-Pesa PIN while placing a knife to his keck.

He gave it out and the robbers withdrew Sh50,000 from his account.

He later established that the money had been transferred to one Charity Wangechi who, according to his testimony, usually visited Ms Mbaluk in prison.

The robbers also took away his property which included electronic items and also stole Sh6,000 cash from him.

IDENTIFIED MS MBALUK

Mr Maina said he identified Ms Mbaluk because she had been in his restaurant earlier and took tea. He added that he recognised her because she had marks on the face.

In cross examination, he insisted that it was Ms Mbaluk who held the knife to his neck.

However, the investigations officer testified that it was only on December 31, 2012 that he was directed by the provincial criminal investigations officer to investigate the complaint which was reported to police on November 24, 2012.

Police recovered from Ms Mbaluk's house a wall clock and a power extension cable which had been stolen from the complainant during arrest.

But in her appeal, Ms Mbaluk told the court that she was framed by the police.

High Court Judge Jairus Ngaah found that Ms Mbaluk was wrongly charged since there was only a single identification.

The judge faulted the magistrate for failing to find out whether the items allegedly recovered from Ms Mbaluk ownership belonged to her or the complainant.

The judge also said there was no evidence that there was sufficient light to enable the complainant to clearly see the appellant during the attack as alleged.

He further said the evidence ought to have been tested with the greatest care because the prosecution did not prove the nature of the conditions under which the appellant was identified.

"I honestly cannot see how the subordinate court could have come to the conclusion that the appellant was positively identified," noted the judge.

"The evidence could not sustain a conviction for two simple reasons. First, it was not proved beyond reasonable doubt that any of these items belonged to the complainant, no receipt or any other form of evidence was produced to demonstrate that the complainant was the owner of this property, neither was it proved that the property bore some special marks or identification features that could only be associated with the complainant," added the judge.