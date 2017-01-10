Kenya: Athletics Kenya Introduces New Medical Guidelines for Kenyan Stars

Elite Kenyan athletes will now have to get clearance from newly formed Kenya Doctors Network (KDN) before seeking any medical attention anywhere.

In a move aimed at cubing the doping menace in the country, Athletics Kenya president Lieutenant General (Retired) Jackson Tuwei on Tuesday said that KDN will tentatively comprise a pool of five doctors before it's increased.

Tuwei said they have prepared a pool of 109 elite athletes who will benefit from the medical network and warned that any athlete who will fail to comply will not represent Kenya in competitions.

Tuwei said that they have convened a meeting of the athletes, coaches and managers on January 17 to explain about the new development. Tuwei said the move has full support from the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF).

The doctors, who will be spread across the country, are Victor Bargoria, David Muhindi, Fredrick Kipkorir, Mwithia Ngundo, Wycliffe Koskei and Castro Mugalla.

Tuwei said they have drafted rules that will govern KDN operations and will be in operation by January 23 this year.

"These regulations will take care of our top level runners and should limit bad practices as far as doping is concerned," said Tuwei while addressing a press conference at Riadha House on Tuesday. "We therefore ask out athletes and their managers to comply. We believe that are flexible and not punitive."