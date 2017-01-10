Ethiopia: Electric, Youth Academy Take Overall Cycling Title

Electric emerged an overall men's course race to bag 4, 000 birr in the fourth and final day Addis Coca Cola cycling race that took place on Sunday around the stadium.

The Ethiopian Grain Trade Enterprise (EGTE) took the second place to get 3, 000 birr award. The Ethiopian Youth sports Academy won the third place to be rewarded with 2, 000 birr.

In men's mountain bike the overall winners Youth and Sports Academy collected 3, 000 birr while EGTE bagged 2, 500 birr for standing second, where as the third place winners Garad got 1, 500 birr.

In the youth category cyclists from Kolfe Keranyo Sub City became first to pocket 2, 500 birr award while Yeka Sub City took their 2, 000 birr share. Arada Sub City Collected 1, 500 birr for winning the third place.

These were clubs who got their position after the four-day cumulative race results were put in to consideration.

In the fourth and final day course race around the stadium on Sunday that covered 66km Daniel Teklay from the African refugees came out first at a time of one hour, 42 minutes and 11:54 seconds. Alem Asefa of Garad finished second clocking 1 hour 42 minutes and 17: 54 seconds and while Asegid Hailu of Electric won the third place at a time of 1: 42 and 18: 54 seconds. The men's course race attracted 25 cyclists.

In men's mountain bike that covered 28.6 km Eshetu Madebo of EGTE came out first clocking 44 minutes 12.78 seconds leaving behind Birhanu Abera of Youth Academy with a time of 44: 17, 78 and Ibrahim Negash of Youth Academy at a time of 44: 18. 78 to take the second and third places, in the order of that. This race brought together 47 contenders.

The Youth Academy's Mekdes Assefa, Miraf Gebreigziabher and Nigisti Kinfe enjoyed a sweeping victory occupying all the three top spots in 22 km women's mountain bike. The race attracted 13 cyclists.

After completing the race in success Mekedes said that she is very much delighted by the sides sweeping victory. This was what we expected to gain in this final day race, she said.

In the 15.4 km youth contest Amanuel Bogale (private), Tewfik Nasir of Kolfe Keranyo and Abduljelil Tiraz of Kolfe Keranyo completed the race occupying from one up to three places, respectively. This race brought together 35 promising cyclists.

This was the fourth cycling event to take place in this Ethiopian season under the name of Coca Cola Addis cycling race. In all, the fourth race brought together 120 cyclists.

The spectators were huge as it was in the first and opening day race at the stadium.

The President of the Addis Ababa Cycling Federation (AACF) Rezene Beyene said that when competitions are organized around the stadium huge crowed flock to witness the event.

"The Sunday race attracted huge crowd. From my experience the appearance of the huge crowd was because the venue is convenient. The Addis Ababa stadium area has been the centre of sports for years. So the venue is accessible for cycle loving people," he added.

The President appreciated clubs like Yeka Sub City club who bring strong and enthusiastic supporters during the race. "This must be the tradition of all clubs. We must take lesson from Yeka sub city," the President added.

According to the AACF Yeka, Bole, Kolfe Keranio, Nefas Silk Lafto and Arada Sub cites have formed their own youth teams in their respective areas.

The federation insist that this kind of youth training formation is helpful for the future of Cycling in Addis.

This cycling competition is sponsored by Coca Cola East Africa Bottling Share Company. The sponsorship deal was set for the coming one year with the possibility of extension.

Under this sponsorship deal the AACF will get 500, 000 (Five hundred thousand) birr from Coca Cola East Africa Bottling S. C for one year.

The fourth round race that took place around the stadium brought Addis Coca Cola Cycling Race to a colourful conclusion. The federation said that this was a warm up race and the main race will begin shortly.

Tradition has it that there has always been strong contest in connection to the Ethiopian Christmas. The same was true this time.