The points are so close with each other the fight for title looks extremely tight this season

The 9th week of the Ethiopian Premier League football club competitions was different in one thing. For the first time since the start of the 16-team elite league in October the play took place in the middle of the week, due to the Ethiopian Christmas that was marked on Saturday.

Very rarely fixtures are rearranged due to holidays but this time the organizers opted to change the schedule to mid weeks in order the people focus only on their Christmas celebration.

Saint George recovered from their last week 1-0 debacle at the hands of Coffee with a 3-0 win over Dire Dawa City at the Addis Ababa stadium. Though the win didn't bring them change in the line-up (They remain third) they are now closing in on the gap with leaders. On 17 points they are now one point adrift of the league leaders Dedebit and second placed Adama City.

The losers Dire Dawa City have 8 points from 9 games. Well, the fact that the gap between the leaders and Dire Dawa is just 10 points, one can say that caching up is possible but it requires strong determination and preparation.

The league leaders Dedebit missed an opportunity to extend the lead with 3 points when they finished level at 1-1 with Arbaminch City who have 13 points from equal 9 games.

Adama City who have equal 18 with Dedebit also dropped two points following a goalless tie with Electric at the Addis Ababa stadium. Dedebit and Adama City who have equal 18 points are separated by goal difference.

For Electric this was another miserable day in their campaign to survive in elite league. They are third from the bottom on 6 points from 9 games.

The two times Premier League title winners Electric have now struggling for survival. Unable to get the full three points on home ground is surely a sign of deficiency.

Fasil City stand fourth on 15 points following a 2-0 away win over the Addis City side. The defeat put the Addis side at the bottom of the table on 5 points from 9 games. For Addis side this was the sixth defeat in a row. Though early to conclude that way, it is difficult to reverse the current trend considering their first year appearance in the elite league.

Fasil City are doing fine despite the fact that they joined the league this season. With one match at hand they are now in a comfortable place.

Jima Ababuna have 9 points after a 2-0 win over Sidama Coffee who have 14 points. Sidama are sixth in the line-up while Jima stand way down.

Once again Hawasa City dropped points with a 3-3 draw against Wolayita Dicha. Hawasa are second from the bottom on 6 points from 8 games while Wolayita occupy the eighth place on 12 points from equal 8 games.

Past record tells that Hawassa are the only side who kissed the Premier League trophy two times in the league's 20 years history.

Wolayita Dicha have one away match at hand against Fasil City.

Commercial Banks who have 9 points from 8 games and Mekelakeya who collected 15 points from 9 games finished Goalless.

Both sides have experienced coaches. Gebremedhin Haile who is in charge of Mekelakeya was the ace striker of St. George and the national team. He was also in charge of the national team for long.

Banks coach Tsegaye Kidanemariam was an excellent striker for the now defunct side Ethiopian Grain Trade Enterprise (EGTE). In his coaching career he made real progress when he was in charge of Hara Brewery.

Coffee who enjoyed a sweet victory last week against the city arch rivals St. George with a 1-0 win, on Friday they conceded a 1-0 away defeat at the hands of the lowly Woldiya City. It was indeed a Christmas gift for Woldiya who have 10 points from 9 games. Coffee have 10 points from equal 9 games. It was little expected that Coffee would drop points at Woldiya prior to the game.

Getaneh Kebede of Dedebit is the leading scorer with 9 goals while St. George's Adane Girma stands second with 5 goals. St. Georges Saladin Seid, Fasil's Edom have equal 4 goals.