Ethiopia: The Christmas Game Needs Preservation

It's been only few days since Christian Ethiopians celebrated Christmas. Even though the holy spiritual value is the main significance in the celebration, it also involves colorful traditional games which are unique from other cultures around the globe. These traditional games are Genna (which means Christmas), Feres Googs and Feres Gilbia. The Feres googs is a game that two individuals play riding on horses which one throw a spear and the other defends with a shield. Feres Gilbia is a race riding on horses.

The most significant game of the holy day is Genna. This game is played by opposite teams. The game is tough and requires bravery with skills. Even though currently team members are restricted to a certain number, there was no limit in the original traditional game. As long as the game field is wide enough, it is possible to include many players in a team. The tournament could be between neighboring villagers.

The two opposite teams will set a point in farther distance of the field where a score will be marked and is called Lem. The small thick ball called Rour, made with a piece of tree, is what the players kick, with a stick curved from its lower tip, to the scoring point (Lem). The ball cannot reach the point with one kick so, one player has to pass the ball to another partner. When one team makes a progress to the scoring point, it is called Malmat(which means developing).

The most significant part of the game is the song by the teams at the beginning and end. Since winning and losing are unavoidable realities, the songs will portray the strength or weakness of one team. Most of the times, winners have the chance to sing in a way that builds their own courage and undermines the losers' capability. For instance, a winner could ridicule a loser by saying:

Your father a lion, your mother a lady,

I wonder where you're from, a monkey on a cliff.

The poem intends to tell the loser that even though he is from a respected family, he failed to keep their legacy. The winning team in its songs would also tell the losers that it has no courage and strength. So, they have to come well prepared the next Christmas.

Though the songs could have some insulting ideas, no one would start a fight. As a matter of fact, both teams will get together and sing songs that bring them in to oneness and mutual joy when the ceremony is finalized.

There is a song that indicates that the game is a game of tolerance.

Whenever playing Genna

There is no difference between the lord and the peasant

Whenever playing Genna

A lord never goes mad

Since the Genna is a holy day game, a king or lord could play with low class or ordinary fellow citizens. And anyone may face injuries from the ball kicked by a player. The above song indicates no matter any difference in their class of life, every one even the kings and lords are equal in the game field. And no matter how hard could be the injury; the kings or the lords will never accuse or blame anyone in the game.

Thus, the Genna game and the songs on Christmas are traditions that reflects the exemplary thoughts about the birth of Jesus Christ. The kings and lords lower their status in Genna game following the example that Jesus was born in a biyer. God's one and only son lowered himself to save human beings and thought the significance of love and humbleness too.

Meanwhile, Genna is not just a game which is played for winning and fun. Beyond its spiritual value, it also plays a significant role in improving the social interactions between different societies. It is a tradition that strengthens love and unity.

However, due to current influence of globalization, the original tradition of Genna is almost diminishing. The young generation only seem to know about Gnna game on Tv. Only few optimists are trying to preserve the culture by playing the game. Parents doesn't seem to be interested in passing the culture to their children. Western cultures are invading us.

To me, protecting this culture is everyone's responsibility. Of course the annual traditional sports contest is one way which the Ministry of Sports has been organizing and trying to raise interest in the hearts of the youth for the game. But that is not enough. Kids must also grow playing the original traditional Genna in schools. It must be included in their Physical Exercise subject with details that show the real culture.