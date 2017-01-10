Ethiopia: Virtuous Citizens - the Driving Engines of Country's Development

editorial

In this mysterious world the need for disciplined citizen is crucial to the wisdom and professional development of a country in an ethical manner.

According to Aristotle, the foremost Greek philosopher, a country blessed with virtuous citizen will have a rosy future and generations charged with ambitious drives.

As to him a virtuous citizen is one who is intelligent and diligent. An intelligent citizen plays a great role in finding solutions to problems.

Diligent citizens on the other hand are capable in finding out methods to come up with quality products that showcase their country's economic power.

Concerning ethics, it is a most important criteria to have a disciplined society. Because with discipline anyone can learn the mystery of good life and becomes a competent human resource and an essential part of the country's development.

There are several factors for a man to be virtuous. Such as childhood, environment, cultural and moral values of the surrounding society. The educational environment and reading habits are also some of the raw materials that enables a person to have virtuous mind.

As Aristotle underlines, if we have virtuous citizens, we will have an ambitious future. On the other hand, in light of the listed requirements to have a disciplined personnel, our country has an appreciable hope. Above all, our culture will have a positive value on promoting morally and ethically disciplined human power. In order to increase the number of such citizens, it is necessary to motivate them to go to school and allow them develop themselves.

The moral value of our culture has creates the fertile ground for achieving morally benevolent personnel. Any one who insults or harm others' dignity by any means is liable to the condemnation of the society. Respecting elders, supporting parents and helping people living with disability are some of our important cultural and moral values. Here our collective culture has a key role in augmenting our unity and collaboration in a bid to catalyze the move towards national development.

However, as we have a good culture, we have also some inimical cultural trends that make a person to be shy and diffident throughout his/her life.

For example, children are hushed up from expressing their interest and view while elders are talking; but it would be best if children are allowed to ask about things that are not clear to them. The negative influence of a culture may slow down the creativity of individual's mind. Therefore, these constraints need to be well managed.

Education is the other most important tool for human empowerment. Enriching their talent through learning students become scientists, doctors, engineers, teachers and so on. Above all, by education, citizens become their own teachers. They will read different books with several topics and accumulate distinctive cumulative knowledge.

Through reading, citizens specialize in a certain discipline and they can also produce a better life guideline. But our culture on reading is not that much well developed. So here we need to wake up! As books are gateways to knowledge, the reading habit of the society should be renewed. Programs like establishing book clubs and discussion groups need to be devised by think thanks,Culture and Heritage Protection Authority, Writers Association, Media partners and other pertinent bodies.

Finally let us discuss about modernization that works with a sophisticated electronic materials aiming at connecting the world within a fraction of a second. Through the internet we may follow information, share experiences, attend on -line learning and read unavailable books which will broaden our knowledge. But we have to take care of our usage because if we are not selective, its demerit may outweigh its merit.

Modernization could also erode our culture as there are different trends that are adopted by other people who have distinctive culture to us. So it is sagacious to be selective in order to embrace the good ones and drop the bad ones. And we need to nurture our self esteem and protect our cultural values, essential to our motherland.

Anyways, today we have an ample opportunity to be conscious and virtuous citizens.

Maintaining our peace ,unity,identity and territorial integrity we have to spur the development afoot so as to realize the Renaissance the country envisages to materialize.