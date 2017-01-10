Ethiopia: End of 2016 Brings Hope to Ethiopian National Football Team

The Ethiopian National football team ascended three places to 113th in the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) world rankings in the December 2016 edition of the list. December 2016 list was the last edition for the year 2016.

Ethiopia's June 2016 ranking was not that good. They went down to the 125th position comparing to the April 120th. The national side were close to get a place in the Gabon African Nations Cup but a bit of luck and the combination of many unexpected results in other groups hampered them from advancing as the best second.

Uganda Cranes climaxes the 2016 football year by a one place improvement. This is according to the latest FIFA / Coca Cola Rankings released in December 2016 at the headquarters of the global football governing body in Zurich.

Uganda Cranes moved up by a slot from 73rd to 72rd with 490 points.

Through out the month of December 2016, Uganda like the rest of the countries has not played any international match.

Uganda Cranes by far, remains the best performing country in the entire CECAFA region. The cranes participated in the African Nations Cup finals for the first time in 38 years under the Serbian national head Coach Mucho.

The Serbian coach Mucho had been in charge of the Ethiopian Premier League side Saint George for more than ten years in all.

His best achievements as St. George coach was the 4-0 home win over the Ghanaian Hearts of Oak at the Addis Ababa stadium in 2005 with a superior display of football talent but St. George failed to go to the next round due to the forfeiture in the return leg. The forfeiture was given against St. George as a result of the walk out citing poor refereeing.

After taking the Ugandan national team before the start of the qualifiers he guided the side to the continent's big football event in Gabon.

In the CECAFA area, Kenya remain 89th, Rwanda moves 9 places to 92nd, Sudan improves by 5 places to 135th, Burundi fall 5 slots to 138th and Tanzania improve by 4 slots to 156th.

Horn of Africa nations, Djibouti, Eritrea and Somalia remain the worst football nations in the entire world as they share a joint 205th position with Anguilla, Bahamas, Gibraltar and Tonga in the 2016 rankings.

For the month past, Rwanda are the best mover having climbed to 92nd by 9 places while Cuba fell 26 places to 151st to claim the worst movers' tag.

Meanwhile, Senegal are the top side in Africa and 33nd in the world. Côte d'Ivoire, Tunisia, Egypt, Algeria, Congo DR, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Ghana, Morocco occupy from second to tenth places, in the order of that.

FIFA ranking procedure goes along strict course of action: All points are awarded on a "World Cup cycle," the four-year period between tournaments, per FIFA's fact sheet. Of the international "A" matches taken into account for a month's ranking, most of them are continental qualifiers in Europe, Africa and CONCACAF, other fixtures for friendly also considered.

Argentina are top of the world rankings with Brazil and Germany completing the top three. The jump of Brazil was due to their outstanding performance in the World Cup qualifiers.

The next FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking will be published on Thursday 12 January 2017.