Ethiopia Supports GCC Horn Presence - Premier

Ethiopia forges win-win cooperation with GCC member states.

Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn yesterday said as part of its strategic cooperation, Ethiopia supports Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states Horn presence.

According to the premier, apart from defeating terrorism, the cooperation would speed up efforts to restore peace and normalcy in Yemen.

Hailemariam said : "Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and other GCC members are our strategic alliances to regional stability and progress."

In the ongoing efforts to end Yemeni crisis, he said some GCC member states are using Assab, Massawa, Berbera and Djibouti ports. "So long as such ports are employed to bring an end to Yemeni wars, they won't pose any threat to Ethiopia," the premier added.

Asked whether insurgents from Eritrea and some Egyptian institutions take advantages to pose threats, Hailemariam said the anti-peace elements taking sanctuary in Eritrea or somewhere else have nothing to do with the GCC. He also added that Ethiopia forged win-win cooperation with the GCC in all spheres.

Regarding some Egyptians' roles in fueling unrest in Ethiopia, the Premier said Egyptian Ambassador to Ethiopia has confirmed that the few ill-intent Egyptians do not represent the government and the peoples of Egypt.

However, Hailemariam noted that both governments need to work together and identity those individuals who publicly called on regime change in Ethiopia.

He also said: "President Abdel Fatah el-Sisi and I will discuss the matter in depth at the sideline of upcoming 28th AU regular session."

At the event, he reiterated that Ethiopia would continue taking proportional measures against every Asmara regime destabilizing action.