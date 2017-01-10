Ethiopia: The Aftermath of War Succeeded By Sustainable Development, Progress

It required strong commitment from Ethiopians to build a stable social and political life in the aftermath of the war which led to the fall of the dictatorial regime.

On the other hand, chauvinist groups of chauvinists who had been exploiting the Ethiopian mass have lost their position and begun to instigate conflict. These groups that were beneficiaries of the system during the times of the military rule have been searching for means to destabilize the country in response to their defeat in the battle field and the subsequent loss of political power.

In the aftermath of the fall of the military rule, there was no Ethiopian who had the imagination of sustaining a united country in the years ahead. Even well known political and economic analysts did not have that kind of imagination. They all believed that Ethiopia would not exist as one country.

The time [the aftermath] was so hopeless for most of the people and the international community, but for EPRDF members and supporters.

From the very beginning, they accumulated rich experience and know-how to make a miracle. They knew how to transform the country's situation from a unitary system to a multi-party and multinational federal system, from undemocratic to democratic environment and from dire poverty to that of progress and development.

The idea of disintegration was widespread among citizens. The fear for ethnic conflicts and bloodshed was at its peak. The people had imagined the country would engage in severe civil war and ethnic conflict. Not only the people of Ethiopia but also many foreign political and economic analysts had repeatedly made it clear that the future of Ethiopia would be dark.

Belay, one of those people with such imagination in the early 1990s had taught for about thirty years in Addis Ababa. Now, he is 78. He has seen three governments in his life: the eras of the Emperor, Derg and now EPRDF. I discussed with him what he feels regarding the development efforts of the existing government in comparison to what he had experienced in those old days in connection with the endorsement of the second Growth and Transformation Plan.

"When EPRDF came to power, having overthrown the Derg regime in 1991, I along with my colleagues had not imagined economic and political stability in the country. We had rather a pessimistic view that ethnic conflicts would escalate and situations would go from bad to worse," he said adding, "Years have passed since then and things moved in contrary to what we imagined. When we look at the current government at this juncture, I could say that there isn't any ground to compare the previous regimes with the existing one. If we are to speak the reality, I can't say that there were governments in those old days".

Belay also added, "If we see this in terms of effective development strategy and political commitment to alleviate poverty, the governments prior to the coming of EPRDF had no vision to uplift the lives of citizens. Neither do they have policies and strategies. They had no goals of working for the benefit of the people. No idea of solving the problem, alleviating the dire poverty, educating the youth, and providing health services.

They neither had any beginning nor destination for their journey at all. The economy was totally deteriorated; the country had become so unstable and inconvenient for its citizens to live in. It is hard to compare those old days with what has been taking place in our country nowadays."

"However, the incumbent has envisioned to making the country among middle income countries. It has been working hard to alleviate poverty and ensure sustainable economic development. The efforts exerted in the past twenty four years made Ethiopia food self-sufficient.

The first and second Growth and Transformation Plans (GTP) could be typical confirmations of this fact. The government, in collaboration with the Ethiopian people, has been exerting efforts to sustain the fast economic development since 1991; particularly in the past ten consecutive years where the country has registered a double digit economic growth," he said.

Of course, the government and people of Ethiopian have successfully accomplished the first national GTP in the past five consecutive years. By mainly focusing on sustaining the fast economic growth registered prior to 2012, the government launched the second GTP.

The first GTP not only contributed to accumulate ample experiences and achieve significant economic growth but also laid the base that could be used as a springboard to transform the economic structure of the country.

Of course, the country has managed to create a stable political and economic environment as well as boosted its trade and investment in the past twenty four years, particularly in the consecutive years of the execution of the first Growth and Transformation Plan. In that period, due to the political commitment of the leadership, full participation of the people and support of development partners, the country registered a double digit average economic growth.

Deputy Premier, Demeke Mekonnen confirmed this fact by saying, "under a viable and plausible direction, execution and well crafted policies of the developmental democratic state model; a double digit annual GDP growth has been maintained for the last 12 consecutive years."

Many analysts also believe that the improvement in the productivity of the agricultural sector, expansion of infrastructural facilities including energy, road, railway, telecommunication and water supply were so significant that its current status is incomparable to what the country had been experiencing for years.

This fast economic and human development is really a surprise for many people at home and also abroad. It is in contrary to the expectation of the international community as well.

However, many of them learnt later that the rapid and sustained economic growth as well as the social development is the result of the country's well organized policies and strategies, the commitment of the political leadership, full participation of the public and support of development partners.

The collaborated effort exerted in executing the first GTP bare fruits. According to reports from Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, the economic growth and social development performances in Ethiopia during the first GTP was so encouraging.

The struggle against poverty is not a short term endeavor. It requires a long time plan and effective implementation. It needs such a comprehensive, broad base and sustainable development. Therefore, the economic development in Ethiopia is characterized as sustainable, fast, broad-based, pro-poor which would also bring about slow structural change.

Available documents indicate that the service sector, including trade, transport, communication, hotel and the like, has also achieved positive growth in the first GTP.

In fact, different international organizations have also witnessed the healthy economic and human development in Ethiopia. World Bank is among these organizations and stated "Ethiopia has achieved high levels of economic growth, and made substantial progress on social and human development over the past decade."

Economic growth has helped to reduce poverty in both urban and rural areas. Since 2005, 2.5 million people have been lifted out of poverty, and the share of the population below the poverty line has fallen from 38.7 percent in 2004/05 to 29.6 percent in 2010/11.

Ethiopia is among the countries that have made the fastest progress on the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) and HDI ranking over the past decade," World Bank reported.

It was by the visionary leader and former Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Melese Zenawi, that those effective and successful policies and strategies were designed.

Then, the implementation of these policies and strategies showed a positive result year after year, which also motivated the Ethiopian Government to plan its first GTP, which was executed in the past five consecutive years.

That success in implementing the first GTP has a significant contribution to achieving poverty alleviation goals. As a result, the economic growth registered in the first GTP totally changed the image of the country. The country's per capita income recorded at 632 US dollars last year following the various activities carried out under the agricultural development led strategy and through the involvement of the Ethiopian people.

There are multifaceted success stories during the first GTP. The results registered in education, health, agriculture, construction, infrastructure and other economic sectors during the past five years are so encouraging and could serve as inputs and energies for the effective accomplishment of the second GTP.