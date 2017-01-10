Liberia: Will It Be Margibi or Montserrado?

The first finalist in the soccer category of the 2016/2017 National County Sports Meet will be decided today, when Margibi go into action against Montserrado County at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium.

Both counties reached the semi-finals after topping their respective groups in phase two of the competition.

Montserrado struggled during the preliminaries following a draw against Nimba, Sinoe and River Cess counties, but managed to qualify as runners-up of Group II behind Group II winners, Nimba County.

They also drew their first match against Maryland in the second group stage, but later got on their winning form with a lone goal victory against Grand Cape Mount County.

The lone goal (bicycle kick) was scored by striker Joseph Zayzay in the 74th minute.

They finally became leaders of Group "A" following their 2-0 victory over River Gee County on January 4.

Striker Zayzay and Musa Kebbah got the two goals.

On the other hand, Margibi also struggled during the preliminaries after managing to draw against Lofa and Bong counties, but qualified as runners-up of Group I with two points.

They followed similar path with semi-final opponents, Montserrado County by drawing their first match in the second group stage against Nimba County, but also secured wins against Lofa and Grand Bassa counties.

Coach Arab Fofana's boys got their first win against Lofa, who they were meeting for the second time in this year's edition by defeating them two goals to nil.

The win against Lofa gave Coach Fofana an advantage to qualify for the semi-finals with just a point needed, but they proved their supremacy as Group "B" leaders after killing the dreams of defending champions, Grand Bassa County.

With the two teams having reached this stage through similar paths makes this afternoon's encounter that either team would play their best.

Margibi in phase two proved to be a strong side by scoring goals in the first half and putting up some defensive methods in the second half that have brought the team this far, but on the contrary, Montserrado County seem to be a team with super substitute Zayzay who is fast in responding to passes in front of the goalpost upon his introduction as a substitute.

It is uncertain if Zayzay is going to start or sit on the bench and later be introduce as a substitute, and also uncertain if Coach Fofana is going to use the playing system that has brought his team so far.

The final whistle will determine the first finalist of the 2016-2017 National County Sports Meet.