Liberia: UL Names Dr. Carl Patrick Burrowes Head of Research Institute

The President of the University of Liberia, Dr. Emmet A. Dennis, has appointed Dr. Carl Patrick Burrowes as Executive Director of the Institute of Policy Studies and Research and the Institute of Research respectively at the University of Liberia (UL). Dr. Burrowes' appointment took effect as of December 1, 2016.

As Executive Director, Dr. Burrowes will provide the overall leadership and guidance for research programs ensuring that the institution's agenda are of the highest quality and relevance to the policy needs of Liberia and Africa.

He is also charged with the responsibility of maintaining links with other national policy research centers, and is to promote inter-disciplinary research and explore frontier research into issues bearing on social and economic development.

Additionally, Dr. Burrowes will innovate and develop activities aimed at improving the scope and quality of research for individual university faculty and enhance institutional capacity, among others.

The UL Administration recently established the Institute of Policy and Research with the approval of the Board of Trustees to provide a platform for empirical, evidence-based research in an effort to offer intellectual support to public policy formulation in Liberia and elsewhere in the sub-region.

Dr. Burrowes' appointment, according to Dr. Dennis, is to improve the Research Institute as a think-tank dedicated towards helping to develop policy formulation and practices, thus addressing the need for knowledge-based and informed public policy through rigorous research.

Dr. Dennis said a primary focus of the institute will be on the social needs facing the people of Liberia and the Mano River Union (MRU) sub-region. He said the institute is expected to produce quality data-driven analysis to assist policymakers.

He noted that the establishment of the institute is consistent with a major thrust of the strategic plan and its core mandate of making the university more responsive to national development imperatives.

Dr. Burrowes is regarded as a leading contemporary Liberian scholar and researcher. He has published a number of books and scholarly articles, with his most recent book entitled: "A History of Liberia before the 1800s." The book is available on Amazon.com.

He is a tenured professor with more than 30 years of experience in academia, and has served as departmental chair at several U.S. institutions including Howard University, Washington D.C., California State University (Cal State)

Fullerton, Morgan State University, Baltimore, Maryland, and most recently, Penn. State University at Harrisburg.

He holds a Ph.D in Communications from Temple University, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA.